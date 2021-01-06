Watch Alabama players discuss getting ready to play Ohio State

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Receiver Devonta Smith, who won the Heisman Trophy on Tuesday night, will be one of the Alabama players speaking at 11 a.m. Wednesday. You can watch him here at nbc4i.com.

Joining the players will be Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, who has been hired to coach Texas starting next season.

Alabama is preparing to play Ohio State in the national championship game on Monday night near Miami.

Here is the complete list of Alabama representatives scheduled to appear:

Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian

Tight end Miller Forristall

Running back Najee Harris

Quarterback Mac Jones

Tackle Alex Leatherwood

Receiver John Metchie

Receiver Devonta Smith

A group of representatives from Ohio State will speak about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. That event will also be streamed on nbc4i.com.