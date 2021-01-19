Washington’s Chase Young named NFL defensive rookie of year

Washington Football Team’s Chase Young (99) in action against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. Washington defeated the Eagles 20-14. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young, who led all NFL rookies in sacks, was named defensive rookie of the year Tuesday by the Professional Football Writers of America.

Young, the second overall selection in the NFL draft out of Ohio State, played in 15 games (all starts) and led all NFL rookies with 7.5 sacks.

He posted 44 total tackles (32 solo) and he added four passes defensed, 12 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and a fumble return for a touchdown. He had seven games with at least one full sack, the most by a rookie in Washington history.

Young also had three games with a sack and a fumble recovery, the most in a season by any player in franchise history. He was the second rookie in Washington history to post at least seven sacks and 10 tackles for loss (Brian Orakpo in 2009), and Young was the only NFL rookie in 2020 to reach those marks.

His four forced fumbles tied for the most all-time by a Washington rookie, and he set a franchise rookie record with his three fumble recoveries.

Quarterback Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers was named rookie of the year and offensive rookie of the year.

Here is the all-rookie team:

Offense

QB – Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

RB – James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars; Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

WR – Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

TE – Harrison Bryant, Cleveland Browns

C – Lloyd Cushenberry III, Denver Broncos

G – Damien Lewis, Seattle Seahawks; Mike Onwenu, New England Patriots

T – Jedrick Wills Jr., Cleveland Browns; Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Defense

DL – Derrick Brown, Carolina Panthers; Raekwon Davis, Miami Dolphins; Javon Kinlaw, San Francisco 49ers; Chase Young, Washington Football Team

LB – Kenneth Murray Jr., Los Angeles Chargers; Patrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens; Isaiah Simmons, Arizona Cardinals

CB – Cameron Dantzler, Minnesota Vikings; L’Jarius Sneed, Kansas City Chiefs

S – Jeremy Chinn, Carolina Panthers; Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Special teams