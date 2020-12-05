Voluntary pay cuts at Ohio State’s athletic department total more than $1 million

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State announced 46 athletic department employees on contract — including football coach Ryan Day, men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann and athletic director Gene Smith — have taken a salary reduction totaling more than $1.4 million through the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.

Because the 46 employees have a contract, they were asked by Ohio State to take a 5% pay reduction, and all 46 agreed to do so.

Day’s pay cut totaled $236,778, Holtmann’s $102,024 and Smith’s $57,960, combining for more than $406,000 in cuts.

Director of player personnel Mark Pantoni, strength and conditioning coach Mickey Marotti and director of football operations Brian Voltolini took cuts totaling nearly $350,000 combined.

Other athletic department employees not on contract were placed on a varying types of furloughs back in September.

The following furloughs, salary cuts and layoffs took place back in September: