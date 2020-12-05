Voluntary pay cuts at Ohio State’s athletic department total more than $1 million

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State announced 46 athletic department employees on contract — including football coach Ryan Day, men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann and athletic director Gene Smith — have taken a salary reduction totaling more than $1.4 million through the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.
Because the 46 employees have a contract, they were asked by Ohio State to take a 5% pay reduction, and all 46 agreed to do so.
Day’s pay cut totaled $236,778, Holtmann’s $102,024 and Smith’s $57,960, combining for more than $406,000 in cuts.
Director of player personnel Mark Pantoni, strength and conditioning coach Mickey Marotti and director of football operations Brian Voltolini took cuts totaling nearly $350,000 combined.
Other athletic department employees not on contract were placed on a varying types of furloughs back in September.
The following furloughs, salary cuts and layoffs took place back in September:
- 48 members of the athletic training staff and strength and conditioning staff will have a 5-day intermittent furlough, to be completed between Oct. 6 and June 30, 2021;
- 213 staff members are assigned to a 10-day intermittent furlough, to be completed between Oct. 6 and June 30, 2021;
- 84 staff members will go on a 60-day, continuous furlough or redeployment from Oct. 9 through Dec. 31;
- 47 contracted staff members will be asked to take a voluntary, 5 percent salary reduction between Oct. 1 and June 30, 2021; and
- A permanent reduction in force will eliminate 25 full-time athletics positions.