This story will be updated throughout Saturday with the latest likely playoff picture for the Buckeyes.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes’ hopes of making the college football playoff have increased drastically thanks to some help from a Pac-12 upset.

The No. 5 Buckeyes (11-1) look likely to crack the top four and make the semifinals of the CFP after No. 4 USC fell to No. 12 Utah 47-24 Friday night in the Pac-12 championship game.

After going down 14-3 in the first quarter, the Utes roared back with two second quarter touchdowns to enter halftime tied at 17. A big second-half from quarterback Cameron Rising helped Utah to a 30-point second half and the school’s second consecutive Pac-12 title, likely clinching them another trip to the Rose Bowl.

For Heisman favorite quarterback Caleb Williams and USC (11-2), this likely means their hopes of making the Trojans’ first playoff are dashed, thus opening the door for the Buckeyes to make its fifth playoff in the last nine seasons. If the Buckeyes indeed get into the semifinals, they would become the seventh team to enter championship weekend outside the top four and still make the playoff.

Saturday’s games have yet to be played but any results are unlikely to knock the Buckeyes out of the expected top four that will be announced Sunday afternoon. The question is mainly what seed Ohio State will end up in and who the Scarlet & Grey could face on New Years Eve.

The next game of consequence for OSU begins at noon when the undefeated TCU Horned Frogs take on the Kansas State Wildcats in the Big 12 championship game in Arlington, Texas. If TCU were to lose, the Buckeyes could go from No. 5 to No. 3 in tomorrow’s rankings.

Two other games Saturday that OSU players and fans will watch closely will be the SEC championship — between No. 1 Georgia and No. 11 LSU — along with the Big Ten title game pitting No. 2 Michigan and Purdue. If there are no upsets in these two matchups, the Buckeyes can expect a meeting with the undefeated Bulldogs in Atlanta to end 2022.

PROJECTED CFP SEMIFINALS (As of SAT, 6 a.m.)

1 Georgia vs. 4 Ohio State (Peach Bowl – Atlanta, Georgia)

2 Michigan vs. 3 TCU (Fiesta Bowl – Glendale, Arizona)