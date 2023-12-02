This story will be updated throughout Saturday with the latest likely playoff picture and the Buckeyes chance of cracking the top four.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes are hoping for chaos on Championship Saturday to squeeze themselves into the last four-team College Football Playoff.

OSU’s journey towards the CFP began Friday evening when they watched the Washington Huskies win the last Pac-12 title 34-31 over Oregon in Las Vegas. The Huskies sealed its perfect season with a 4th quarter rally, scoring two touchdowns to erase a four-point deficit and win the conference title.

With the Huskies win, Washington all but seals its first spot in the College Football Playoff since 2016, leaving three spots available with seven teams in the hunt. The four major conference championship games on Saturday will paint the playoff picture that will be announced during Sunday afternoon’s selection show.

The next game of consequence for the Buckeyes to watch will begin at noon when Texas takes on Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game. The Longhorns are seeking its first CFP berth but a win does not guarantee them a spot. The Buckeyes will root for an Oklahoma State upset to knock out any chance Texas has to be a CFP semifinalist.

The 2023 CFP, the last one to have four teams before expanding to 12 next season, begins on Jan. 1 with the semifinals at the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl. The national championship game will be played in Houston on Jan. 8.

2023 College Football Playoff Picture

In: No. 3 Washington (13-0)

On the bubble: No. 1 Georgia (12-0), No. 2 Michigan (12-0), No. 4 Florida State (12-0), No. 6 Ohio State (11-1), No. 7 Texas (11-1), No. 8 Alabama (11-1)

Out: No. 5 Oregon (11-2)

Expected CFP if favorites win

Favorites: Texas (-15), Georgia (-5), Florida State (-1.5), Michigan (-22)

Sugar Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Florida State

Rose Bowl: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Washington

Ohio State’s Bowl: Orange Bowl vs. Louisville (Dec. 30)