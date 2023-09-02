COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In his second career start, Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord had an up-and-down first half as the Buckeyes’ starter against Indiana. OSU leads 10-3 at halftime.

In his first drive, McCord led the Buckeyes on an 11-play, 80-yard touchdown drive in which the OSU junior completed two out of four passes, including a 10-yard pass to tight end Gee Scott on 4th and 2.

But McCord and the Buckeyes failed to score on their next two drives. The third drive ended on a 4th and 2 attempt from the Indiana 29-yard line after McCord was intercepted trying to throw across his body to the middle of the field. The play was similar to OSU’s 4th-down conversion but McCord’s first receiver option was taken out of the play, forcing McCord to improvise.

After the interception, McCord was replaced by sophomore Devin Brown. Coach Ryan Day said earlier in the week Brown would play in the game but did not say when he would make his first appearance. Brown went three-and-out on his first drive on three run plays, which included a quarterback keeper on 3rd and 1 that lost yards. It was Brown’s only drive of the first half.

McCord came back into the game and completed a 24-yard pass to Cade Stover to put the Buckeyes on the Indiana 22-yard line. But McCord threw three-straight incompletions and OSU settled for a 40-yard field goal.

McCord’s first-half stats: 10-for-16 for 94 yards and 1 INT