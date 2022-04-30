COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University defensive tackle Haskell Garrett may not have been drafted during this year’s event in Las Vegas, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t land with a team.

Garrett took to Twitter following Saturday’s last rounds to announce he’s now a Tennessee Titan.

“God has a plan for me, I appreciate all the love and support BuckeyeNation!!!” Garrett tweeted. “Got the biggest chip on my shoulder more than ever. Blessed to be a Tennessee Titan!!”

The 6-foot, 2-inch, 300-pound Garrett finishes his Buckeye career with 62 career tackles including 13.5 for a loss and 7.5 sacks. He played in 53 games and started 14 times.

A team co-captain in 2021, Garrett was named to the first-team all-Big Ten and second-team AP All-American.

In August 2020, Garrett was attempting to break up a fight between a man and a woman when he was shot in the face, the bullet piercing his cheeks.

Eight weeks after the shooting, Garrett recorded the Buckeyes’ first sack of the 2020 season in the game against Nebraska.

Garrett took advantage of the NCAA’s extra year of eligibility in 2021, which is when he earned his spot on the all-Big Ten Conference, leading the Buckeyes with 5.5 sacks.

In other undrafted Buckeye news, running back Master Teague III announced on Twitter he’s signed a free agent deal with the Chicago Bears, rejoining former OSU quarterback Justin Fields.

“Man!! Thanks to the Lord above! Appreciate all those that have gotten me to this point in my career! Grateful to be a @ChicagoBears!! Stomach is growling, I will not be denied!” Teague’s tweet read.

Teague wraps up his Buckeye career with 1,764 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns.