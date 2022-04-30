LAS VEGAS (WCMH) — Ohio State defensive end Tyreke Smith was selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.

During his four years in Columbus, Smith learned from two of the best defensive ends to ever come through Columbus in Chase Young and Nick Bosa.

Playing opposite of Young in 2019, Smith started four games and played in 11, recording 12 tackles, including five for a loss and three sacks. It was arguably his best season at Ohio State, due in no small part to the attention Young demanded from opposing offenses.

Smith earned honorable mention All-Big Ten in 2020, playing seven games but only tallying eight tackles and one sack. He returned to his sophomore year form in 2021 when he played 10 games with nine starts. He was voted second-team All-Big Ten with 26 tackles, including five for a loss and three sacks.