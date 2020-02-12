Two OSU football players charged with rape, kidnapping

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two Ohio State University football players have been officially charged in connection with the rape of a woman earlier this month.

According to Franklin County Court Records, Amir Riep, 22, and Jahsen L. Wint, 22, have been charged with rape with threat of force and kidnapping to engage in sexual activity for an incident that occurred on Feb. 4.

Riep just finished his junior year as a cornerback for the Buckeyes, while Wint was a junior safety.

Ohio State University issued the following statement Tuesday: