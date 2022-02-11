COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two home games for Ohio State’s men’s basketball team have been rescheduled.

The Buckeyes will face Iowa at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 at Value City Arena, televised on FOX, and will host Indiana at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, televised on FS1, according to a Friday news release from Ohio State University’s Department of Athletics.

The game against Iowa was originally scheduled on Feb. 3 but postponed due to travel cancelations. The Buckeyes were also set to host Indiana at noon on Feb. 19, but the game was moved to accommodate the rescheduled Iowa game, the Department of Athletics said.

Single-game and mini plans can be purchased at OhioStateBuckeyes.com or through the Ohio State Athletics Ticket Office in the Schottenstein Center at 1-800-GOBUCKS.