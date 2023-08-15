COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A report Tuesday indicated that two kickoff times for Ohio State have been set for Big Ten games in October.

Brett McMurphy of Action Network HQ reported Tuesday that the Buckeyes’ Oct. 7 home game against Maryland will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Peacock and the Oct. 14 road game against Purdue will be at noon on Fox. McMurphy previously reported that Ohio State’s Oct. 28 game at Wisconsin will be in primetime on NBC4.

The Buckeyes will have at least two confirmed games in primetime on NBC4: Sept. 23 at Notre Dame and Nov. 11 vs. Michigan State.

The schedule could be subject to change if no games are flexed to other networks. This leaves three Ohio State games without any confirmed or reported kickoff times: Oct. 21 vs. Penn State, Nov. 4 at. Rutgers and Nov. 18 vs. Minnesota.

Ohio State football schedule

Sept 2: Ohio State vs. Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 9: Youngstown State vs. Ohio State, noon

Sept. 16: Western Kentucky vs. Ohio State, 4 p.m.

Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m. on NBC4

Oct. 7: Maryland vs. Ohio State, 3:30 p.m. (reported)

Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue, noon (reported)

Oct. 21: Penn State vs. Ohio State

Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m. on NBC4 (reported)

Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers

Nov. 11: Michigan State vs. Ohio State, 7:30 p.m. on NBC4

Nov. 18: Minnesota vs. Ohio State

Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, noon

McMurphy has also reported additional Big Ten games slated for NBC as the network begins its coverage of the conference’s football slate this Fall. This would be the full NBC/Peacock Big Ten schedule if no games are flexed to different networks, per the report:

Big Ten on NBC/Peacock schedule

Sept. 2 at 12 p.m.: East Carolina vs. Michigan (Peacock)

Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m.: West Virginia vs. Penn State

Sept. 9 at 12 p.m.: Delaware vs. Penn State (Peacock)

Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m.: Charlotte vs. Maryland

Sept. 16 at 5 p.m.: Washington vs. Michigan State (Peacock)

Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m.: Syracuse vs. Purdue

Sept. 23 at 3:30 p.m.: Maryland vs. Michigan State

Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m.: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

Sept. 30 at 3:30 p.m.: Michigan State vs. Iowa (Peacock)

Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m.: Illinois vs. Purdue

Oct. 7 at 12 p.m.: Rutgers vs. Wisconsin (Peacock)

Oct. 7 at 3:30 p.m.: Maryland vs. Ohio State (Peacock)

Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m.: Purdue vs. Iowa

Oct. 14 at 12 p.m.: Illinois vs. Maryland (Peacock)

Oct. 14 at 3:30 p.m.: Iowa vs. Wisconsin

Oct. 21 at 3:30 p.m.: Minnesota vs. Iowa

Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m.: Michigan vs. Michigan State

Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m.: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

Nov. 4 at 3:30 p.m.: Iowa vs. Northwestern (Peacock)

Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m.: Purdue vs. Michigan

Nov. 11 at 12 p.m.: Minnesota vs. Purdue (Peacock)

Nov. 11 at 3:30 p.m.: Maryland vs. Nebraska

Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m.: Michigan State vs. Ohio State

Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m.: Nebraska vs. Wisconsin

Friday, Nov. 24 at 7:30 p.m.: Penn State vs. Michigan State, at Detroit