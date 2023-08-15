COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A report Tuesday indicated that two kickoff times for Ohio State have been set for Big Ten games in October.
Brett McMurphy of Action Network HQ reported Tuesday that the Buckeyes’ Oct. 7 home game against Maryland will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Peacock and the Oct. 14 road game against Purdue will be at noon on Fox. McMurphy previously reported that Ohio State’s Oct. 28 game at Wisconsin will be in primetime on NBC4.
The Buckeyes will have at least two confirmed games in primetime on NBC4: Sept. 23 at Notre Dame and Nov. 11 vs. Michigan State.
The schedule could be subject to change if no games are flexed to other networks. This leaves three Ohio State games without any confirmed or reported kickoff times: Oct. 21 vs. Penn State, Nov. 4 at. Rutgers and Nov. 18 vs. Minnesota.
Ohio State football schedule
- Sept 2: Ohio State vs. Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
- Sept. 9: Youngstown State vs. Ohio State, noon
- Sept. 16: Western Kentucky vs. Ohio State, 4 p.m.
- Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m. on NBC4
- Oct. 7: Maryland vs. Ohio State, 3:30 p.m. (reported)
- Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue, noon (reported)
- Oct. 21: Penn State vs. Ohio State
- Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m. on NBC4 (reported)
- Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers
- Nov. 11: Michigan State vs. Ohio State, 7:30 p.m. on NBC4
- Nov. 18: Minnesota vs. Ohio State
- Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, noon
McMurphy has also reported additional Big Ten games slated for NBC as the network begins its coverage of the conference’s football slate this Fall. This would be the full NBC/Peacock Big Ten schedule if no games are flexed to different networks, per the report:
Big Ten on NBC/Peacock schedule
- Sept. 2 at 12 p.m.: East Carolina vs. Michigan (Peacock)
- Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m.: West Virginia vs. Penn State
- Sept. 9 at 12 p.m.: Delaware vs. Penn State (Peacock)
- Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m.: Charlotte vs. Maryland
- Sept. 16 at 5 p.m.: Washington vs. Michigan State (Peacock)
- Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m.: Syracuse vs. Purdue
- Sept. 23 at 3:30 p.m.: Maryland vs. Michigan State
- Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m.: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
- Sept. 30 at 3:30 p.m.: Michigan State vs. Iowa (Peacock)
- Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m.: Illinois vs. Purdue
- Oct. 7 at 12 p.m.: Rutgers vs. Wisconsin (Peacock)
- Oct. 7 at 3:30 p.m.: Maryland vs. Ohio State (Peacock)
- Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m.: Purdue vs. Iowa
- Oct. 14 at 12 p.m.: Illinois vs. Maryland (Peacock)
- Oct. 14 at 3:30 p.m.: Iowa vs. Wisconsin
- Oct. 21 at 3:30 p.m.: Minnesota vs. Iowa
- Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m.: Michigan vs. Michigan State
- Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m.: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
- Nov. 4 at 3:30 p.m.: Iowa vs. Northwestern (Peacock)
- Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m.: Purdue vs. Michigan
- Nov. 11 at 12 p.m.: Minnesota vs. Purdue (Peacock)
- Nov. 11 at 3:30 p.m.: Maryland vs. Nebraska
- Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m.: Michigan State vs. Ohio State
- Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m.: Nebraska vs. Wisconsin
- Friday, Nov. 24 at 7:30 p.m.: Penn State vs. Michigan State, at Detroit