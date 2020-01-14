Two Buckeyes suspended for Nebraska game

COLUMBUS, OHIO – NOVEMBER 22: Luther Muhammad #1 and Duane Washington Jr. #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes react after a play in the game against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons during the first half at Value City Arena on November 22, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State men’s basketball head coach Chris Holtmann has suspended sophomore guards Luther Muhammad and Duane Washington Jr. for Tuesday’s game against Nebraska.

The news comes from Dan Wallenberg, the associate athletic director for communications at The Ohio State University.

The players were suspended for failure to meet program standards and expectations.

Muhammad averages the fourth-most minutes on the team while Washington averages the seventh-most minutes. While Washington gets less playing time, he averages the best three-point shooting percentage on the team at 43.9 percent.

Washington only played eight minutes during last Saturday’s game against Indiana. Holtmann said he removed Washington from the game due to a lack of effort.

“I feel like he [Washington] was not prepared to play in tough environment on the road,” Holtmann said. “I just feel like his mind was not where it needed to be and it was pretty evident even in the short minutes that he played … I thought his effort was really poor and I thought his attention to detail was really poor.”

This suspension comes in the middle of a four-game losing skid for the Buckeyes who are tied for last in the Big Ten with a 1-4 record. Despite losing four games in a row, the Buckeyes are still ranked 21st in the latest AP Poll.

During Ohio State’s last four games, the Buckeyes are shooting 33 percent from the field, 29 percent from 3-point range and have 66 turnovers for an average of 16.5 a game. They have not scored more than 60 points in any of those games. OSU is still top-20 in the country in scoring defense allowing under 60 points a game this season, but offensive struggles have put the Buckeyes in the back of a very competitive conference.