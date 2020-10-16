Trio of OSU players receive Big Ten preseason football honors

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Three Ohio State University players were among 10 earning preseason honors from the Big Ten Friday.
Quarterback Justin Fields, guard Wyatt Davis, and cornerback Shaun Wade were named to the East Division list by the conference. With three players, OSU had more players than any other school in the conference.
In addition, Michigan defensive end Kwity Pay and Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth were also named to the Division list.
The full list of Big Ten football preseason honorees is as follows:
EAST DIVISION
- Kwity Paye, DE, MICH
- Wyatt Davis, OG, OSU
- Justin Fields, QB, OSU
- Shaun Wade, CB, OSU
- Pat Freiermuth, TE, PSU
WEST DIVISION
- Rashod Bateman, WR, MINN
- Tanner Morgan, QB, MINN
- Paddy Fisher, LB, NU
- Rondale Moore, WR, PUR
- Jack Sanborn, LB, WIS
The Buckeyes are scheduled to open the 2020 season on Oct. 24 at noon against Nebraska.