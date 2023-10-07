COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State starting running back TreVeyon Henderson will be unavailable when the Buckeyes host undefeated Maryland at noon.

Henderson played the entire game in the 17-14 win over Notre Dame two weeks ago and did not suffer an apparent injury. He scored a 61-yard touchdown to give Ohio State its first touchdown of the game.

The Buckeyes will use a combination of Chip Trayanum and Miyan Williams as the featured backs against the Terps. Trayanum scored the game-winning touchdown in South Bend and has taken on a more prominent role after moving from linebacker to running back midway through last season. Williams hasn’t been used much this season getting one carry against the Irish, but he did score two touchdowns on seven carries at Indiana.

In the spring, Henderson said he felt like himself for the first time since Sept. 17, 2022, when he suffered a foot injury against Toledo. The injury, a fractured sesamoid bone, derailed what was supposed to be a big year for Henderson.

Buckeyes unavailable against Maryland

Nolan Baudo

Jyaire Brown

Kyion Graves

TreVeyon Henderson

Zak Herbstreit

Arvell Reese

Will Smith

Reis Stockdale

Kourt Williams II