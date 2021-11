COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — TreVeyon Henderson broke Maurice Clarett’s freshman touchdown record by scoring twice in the fourth quarter against Michigan, giving him 19 this season.

Henderson has scored in all but two games this season and has five games with multiple touchdowns.

Entering the game, Henderson ranked 22nd in total rushing yards and 22nd in yards per game and is tied for 13th nationally in rushing touchdowns.