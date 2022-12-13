ABOVE: Watch head coach Ryan Day discuss the Buckeyes’ preparations for the Peach Bowl.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University running back TreVeyon Henderson will not play for the Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

The second-year student announced the decision in a tweet posted Tuesday.

“As much as I wanted to finish out the season with my brothers, I know god have bigger and better plans for me!” Henderson posted. “Its always light at the end of the tunnel, be back better than ever..”

This season, Henderson ran for 571 yards, averaging 5.3 yards per carry with six touchdowns. Henderson missed three of four November games for the Buckeyes, only playing in the win against Maryland.

He reaggravated a left foot injury in the Maryland game, causing him to sit out the Michigan loss on Nov. 26. Henderson tweeted that he’s been dealing with torn ligaments and a broken bone in his left foot.