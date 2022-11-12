COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For a second straight week, Ohio State will not have running back TreVeyon Henderson to share the load with Miyan Williams in the backfield.
Ohio State ran for more than 200 yards against Northwestern, including a career-high 79 yards on the ground for C.J. Stroud. But the Buckeyes did struggle in short yardage situations versus the Wildcats and is something OSU coach Ryan day said will be addressed this week.
The Buckeyes will once again be without Jaxon Smith-Njigba as he continues to nurse a hamstring injury that’s forced him to miss virtually the entire season so far.
One positive for this week’s availability is the return of starting cornerback Cameron Brown.
One other note worth watching is the availability of right tackle Dawand Jones who’s listed as a game-time decision.
Ohio State availability report: Game-time decision
- Dawand Jones
- Chip Trayanum
- Toby Wilson
Ohio State availability report: Out
- Timothy Caffey
- TreVeyon Henderson
- Zak Herbstreit
- Lloyd McFarquhar
- Jalen Pace
- Zach Prater
- Evan Pryor
- Brad Robinson
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba
- Kourt Williams