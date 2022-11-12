COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For a second straight week, Ohio State will not have running back TreVeyon Henderson to share the load with Miyan Williams in the backfield.

Ohio State ran for more than 200 yards against Northwestern, including a career-high 79 yards on the ground for C.J. Stroud. But the Buckeyes did struggle in short yardage situations versus the Wildcats and is something OSU coach Ryan day said will be addressed this week.

The Buckeyes will once again be without Jaxon Smith-Njigba as he continues to nurse a hamstring injury that’s forced him to miss virtually the entire season so far.

One positive for this week’s availability is the return of starting cornerback Cameron Brown.

One other note worth watching is the availability of right tackle Dawand Jones who’s listed as a game-time decision.

Ohio State availability report: Game-time decision

Dawand Jones

Chip Trayanum

Toby Wilson

Ohio State availability report: Out

Timothy Caffey

TreVeyon Henderson

Zak Herbstreit

Lloyd McFarquhar

Jalen Pace

Zach Prater

Evan Pryor

Brad Robinson

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Kourt Williams