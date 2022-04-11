CINCINNATI (BRPROUD) — Quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed over the weekend when he was struck by a dump truck on a south Florida freeway.

Haskins, a standout at Ohio State, was on the roster of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tributes poured in after the announcement was made about the passing of the 24-year-old.

The Pittsburgh Steelers tweeted out this message, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Dwayne Haskins. May he rest in peace.” Ohio State posted a picture of him in uniform with the message, “Leader. Legend. Forever a Buckeye.”

While at Ohio State, Haskins competed against another former Buckeye, Joe Burrow.

Haskins beat out Burrow for the starting quarterback job in 2018 and Burrow subsequently transferred to LSU, where he won a national championship and then was drafted No. 1 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals. In his second season, Burrow led the Bengals to the Super Bowl.

The bond between the former Buckeye teammates remained as seen when Haskins consoled Burrow over a torn ACL in November 2020.

After Haskins’ death, Burrow posted a short clip on Twitter that shows Haskins and Burrow greeting each other on the football field. Accompanying that clip was this message, “Tough to find the words… you will be missed.”

Haskins was drafted by Washington in 2019.