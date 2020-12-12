Top-rated receiver commits to Ohio State University

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State receivers coach Brian Hartline has been called the top recruiter in the nation over the past few years. He’s signed multiple 5-star receiver prospects, like Garrett Wilson, Julian Fleming and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.



He’s done it again.



Washington’s Emeka Egbuka (6’1”, 210lbs), the top-rated receiver in the nation for the 2021 recruiting class, announced Friday night he will play college football at Ohio State. Egbuka picked OSU over home-state Washington and Oklahoma.

Thank you to all who helped me get to this point. Time to start a new chapter .. 📍 pic.twitter.com/caZGpfRj3B — Emeka Egbuka (@emeka_egbuka) December 12, 2020

Egbuka, a two-sport standout at Steilacoom High School, scored 70 total touchdowns in his high school career. He ranks as the 9th overall prospect in the nation for 2021. He’s the 2nd player ranked in the top 10 who is committed to OSU, joining Pickerington North’s Jack Sawyer. Fellow Washington native J.T. Tuimoloau is ranked as the #3 player in the nation, and he’s considered to be leaning toward OSU.

Egbuka’s commitment should lift Ohio State into the #1 position for the 2021 national recruiting rankings, according to 247Sports. OSU now has commitments from 12 of the top 100 players in the nation.

Players can officially sign with schools beginning Wednesday, Dec. 16.