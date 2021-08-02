Top quarterback prospect Quinn Ewers reportedly enrolling at Ohio State

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Quinn Ewers, the highly ranked high school quarterback, has decided to enroll at Ohio State for fall semester.

Ewers is a 6-foot-3, 206-pound quarterback from Southlake, Texas. Justin Wells of InsideTexas.com and Pat Murphy of Bucknuts reported Ewers’ decision Monday morning, citing unnamed sources, after word surfaced last week that Ewers was considering coming early to Ohio State.

Ewers has not said why he would want to come to Ohio State for this season, when he could practice with the team but might little chance to play at the start of the season, but Pete Thamel of Yahoo indicated that it might be because of recent rules changes allowing athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness. Ewers would be prohibited from doing so in high school by state regulations in Texas.

Ewers has a 1.000 ranking according to 247 Sports Composite, making him Ohio State’s highest-ranked recruit. He originally committed to Texas but decommitted in October. Ewers also had offers from Alabama and Southern California, among others.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day has yet to name a starting quarterback as the competition continues among sophomore C.J. Stroud, sophomore Jack Miller III and freshman Kyle McCord.