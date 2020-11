COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State is continuing to add top talent to its football recruiting class.

Caleb Burton III, the top-ranked prospect at receiver according to 247Sports, committed to the Buckeyes on Monday.

The bandwagon to Columbus is filling up… https://t.co/FYUL4QGuCG — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) November 24, 2020

Burton, 6 feet and 165 pounds, is from Del Valle High School in Texas.

Burton announced his college choice days after quarterback Quinn Ewers, considered the top prospect at that position.

The Buckeyes return to action on Saturday at Illinois. Kickoff is at noon.