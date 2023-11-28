COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 13 players that are part of the Ohio State defense and special teams received all-conference honors after a stellar 2023 season.

The Big Ten announced the winners of the conference’s defensive, special teams, and coach awards and named the players featured on the four All-Big Ten teams. Headlining for the Buckeyes was linebacker Tommy Eichenberg who was named the Big Ten’s best linebacker and was awarded the Butkus-Fitzgerald award.

Eichenberg is the first Buckeyes player to win the award, which began in 2011 and is named in honor of former linebackers Dick Butkus from Illinois and Pat Fitzgerald from Northwestern.

Big Ten defensive/special teams/coach award winners

Defensive Player of the Year: Jer’Zhan Newton (Illinois)

Jer’Zhan Newton (Illinois) Defensive Lineman of the Year: Jer’Zhan Newton (Illinois)

Jer’Zhan Newton (Illinois) Linebacker of the Year: Tommy Eichenberg (Ohio State)

Tommy Eichenberg (Ohio State) Defensive Back of the Year: Cooper DeJean (Iowa)

Cooper DeJean (Iowa) Kicker of the Year: Dragan Kesich (Minnesota)

Dragan Kesich (Minnesota) Punter of the Year: Tory Taylor (Iowa)

Tory Taylor (Iowa) Return Specialist of the Year: Cooper DeJean (Iowa)

Cooper DeJean (Iowa) Coach of the Year: David Braun (Northwestern)

The graduate student is one of three Buckeyes defenders to be named to the All-Big Ten first defensive team. Joining Eichenberg is defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau and cornerback Denzel Burke, who helped lead the Buckeyes to the second-best scoring defense in the FBS. OSU allowed only 11 points per game this season, second only to Michigan.

OSU players also nabbed three spots on the second and third teams while four players were named All-Big Ten honorable mentions.

Buckeyes on All-Big Ten defensive teams

First-Team: LB Tommy Eichenberg, DE J.T. Tuimoloau, CB Denzel Burke

Second-Team: DE Jack Sawyer, DT Tyleik Williams, K Jayden Fielding

Third-Team: LB Steele Chambers, SAF Josh Proctor, DT Michael Hall Jr.

Honorable Mention: CB Davison Igbinosun, SAF Lathan Ransom, SAF Sonny Styles, DT Ty Hamilton

Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg plays against Penn State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau plays against Maryland during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State’s Denzel Burke (10) looks to the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (91) lines up against Rutgers during the first half of a NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Ohio State’s Jayden Fielding (38) kicks a field goal against Notre Dame from the hold of Jesse Mirco (29) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers, right, intercepts a pass intended for Western Kentucky tight end River Helms during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Purdue’s TJ Sheffield (8) makes a catch against Ohio State’s Josh Proctor (41) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in West Lafayette, Ind. Ohio State won 41-7. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. (51) looks to the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Ohio State defensive back Davison Igbinosun plays against Penn State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State defensive back Lathan Ransom plays against Western Kentucky during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Michigan receiver Semaj Morgan (82) is tackled by Ohio State safety Sonny Styles (6) and defensive end JT Tuimoloau (44) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Ohio State defensive tackle Ty Hamilton (58) reacts after a sack against Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) during the second half of a NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Piscataway, N.J. Ohio State won 35-16. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

The Big Ten is scheduled to announce the winners of the offensive awards on Wednesday afternoon. Among the favorites to win the conference’s top receiver is OSU’s Marvin Harrison Jr.

Ohio State will not play this weekend after losing to Michigan 30-24 on Saturday. The Wolverines will face Iowa for the Big Ten championship while the Buckeyes root for chaos across the conference title games to get into the last four-team College Football Playoff.