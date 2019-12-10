COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Tickets for the 2019 Fiesta Bowl are sold out, the Fiesta Bowl Twitter account said Tuesday afternoon.
If you’re still hoping to travel to Phoenix and attend the game, tickets are still available on the official Fiesta Bowl ticket exchange site PrimeSport.
Read more Buckeyes stories from NBC4 Sports:
- Tickets for OSU vs. Clemson in 2019 Fiesta Bowl are sold out
- OSU’s Fields, Young snag Heisman Trophy finalist spots, join Burrow, Hurts
- OSU’s Chase Young wins Nagurski Trophy, named top defensive player
- Ohio State jumps to No. 3 in NCAA basketball Top 25
- Ohio State remains No. 2 in AP Top 25 college football poll