Tickets for OSU vs. Clemson in 2019 Fiesta Bowl are sold out

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Tickets for the 2019 Fiesta Bowl are sold out, the Fiesta Bowl Twitter account said Tuesday afternoon.

If you’re still hoping to travel to Phoenix and attend the game, tickets are still available on the official Fiesta Bowl ticket exchange site PrimeSport.

