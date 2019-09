COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State announced Tuesday that there are tickets available for the October 5 game against Michigan State.

According to the university, some tickets from Michigan State’s allotment were returned to Ohio State unsold.

Those tickets will be available for sale on ohiostatebuckeyes.com.

Ohio State and Michigan play at 7:30 p.m. on October 5 at Ohio Stadium. The game will be televised on ABC/ESPN. It’s the Buckeyes’ first home night game of the season.