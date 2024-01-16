COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gymnastics fans in the United States will converge in Columbus this spring for the NCAA men’s championships.

The 2024 championships will be at the Covelli Center on April 19 and 20 marking the first time since 2016 that Columbus is hosting the NCAA men’s gymnastics finals. Tickets for fans are now on sale with availability to purchase single-session tickets or for all sessions.

April 19 will have an afternoon session at 1 p.m. and an evening session at 7 p.m. to cut down 13 teams to just six for the final session on April 20 at 6 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here.

Ohio State’s men’s gymnastics team currently ranks 6th in the nation and is in pursuit of its first national title since 2001. The NCAAs have been dominated by two schools for nearly a decade — Oklahoma who won four consecutive titles from 2015-2018 and Stanford who has won the last four national championships.

The Cardinal and Sooners are the top-two teams in the nation respectively followed by four Big Ten schools with Michigan at three, Illinois at four, Penn State at five, and OSU at six. The Buckeyes last made the final six of the NCAAs in 2021 in Minneapolis, where they finished in fourth.

OSU has just began its 2024 season with a meet win over Greenville by nearly eight points and will travel to Annapolis to face the Naval Academy on Saturday. The Buckeyes other notable meets before NCAAs include going to No. 2 Oklahoma (Feb. 3) and No. 5 Penn State (Feb. 10), hosting No. 3 Michigan (Mar. 9), and taking two trips to Champaign to face No. 4 Illinois (Mar. 16) and compete in the Big Ten Championships (Apr. 5-6).