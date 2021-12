COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three Ohio State Buckeyes won’t play in this weekend’s Rose Bowl, according to head coach Ryan Day.

Defensive tackle Haskell Garrett, wide receiver Chris Olave, and offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere won’t play Saturday when the Buckeyes face off against the Utah Utes.

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson announced Monday he also would not play in the Rose Bowl and declared for the NFL Draft.