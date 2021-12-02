COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three members of the Ohio State football team have been named semifinalists for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award.

Ohio State is the only school with three of the 14 semifinalists.

Ohio State’s semifinalists are cornerback Denzel Burke (Scottsdale, Ariz.), running back TreVeyon Henderson (Hopewell, Va.) and quarterback C.J. Stroud (Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.)

Stroud, an 11-game starter who ranks among the top seven passers nationally in eight statistical categories, currently has the best Ohio State single season marks for passing efficiency (182.2), completion pct. (70.9) and passing yards per game (351.1). His 3,862 passing yards ranks second in school history and his 38 touchdown passes rank third.

Henderson rushed for 1,165 yards and scored a school freshman-record 19 touchdowns this season while starting 10 games. He ranks in a tie for fourth nationally in total touchdowns. Against Tulsa, he broke Archie Griffin’s freshman rushing record with 270 yards on the ground.

Burke started all 12 games at cornerback as a true freshman, something that no Ohio State cornerback has ever done. Burke led the team with 11 pass break-ups and and had a pick six against Rutgers. He also contributed 33 tackles.

Three finalists for the award will be unveiled December 21, 2021. The winner of the award will be announced on Monday, January 10, 2022. The formal presentations of these awards will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala hosted by Harrahs Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on March 18, 2022.

The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award has been presented to the College Freshman Player of the Year since 2018 and is named in honor of Shaun Alexander, a former standout at the University of Alabama and with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL. Past winners include Trevor Lawrence (Clemson, 2018), Kenneth Gainwell (Memphis, 2019) and Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama, 2020).