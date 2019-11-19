Live Now
There’s still time to beat *ichigan before the game in annual Blood Battle

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State University fans know beating *ichigan is easy to do on the field.

However, there’s another competition happening off the field, and fans can play a big part in helping the Buckeyes win this one, too.

The annual Blood Battle blood drive between the two schools ends Nov. 27, and as of Nov. 19, OSU is trailing by 352 units. The goal for both schools is 2,000 donated units each, and right now, it’s *ichigan with 1178 to Ohio’s 826.

There is still time to make up the difference and show the Wolverines who’s better.

Click here for a list of public blood drives scheduled on the OSU campus through Nov. 27.

