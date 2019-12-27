The Jack Miller Band: Catching up with Ohio State’s QB commit from Arizona

Scottsdale, AZ (WCMH) — One of Ohio State’s early commits is Jack Miller III, a highly touted pro-style quarterback out of Arizona. The western gunslinger committed to Ohio State in July 2018 and held firm even when Urban Meyer retired.

“Every single time I went to a different school it was like this doesn’t compare or come close to Columbus or Ohio State so I’ve always really known that was the place for me,” Miller III said.

He’s gotten to see the Buckeyes up close and in person well before committing to OSU. That’s because his dad is the general manager of the Fairmont Princess, a 5-star hotel in Scottsdale where the Buckeyes have stayed four times in the last 10 years while playing in the Fiesta Bowl.

“The fact that they’ve been here at the Fiesta Bowl four times in the last 10 years that I’ve been here is pretty amazing,” Jack Miller Jr. said.

As the team kept checking back in, his son kept getting another chance to see a team that would become his future. And in one week he’ll leave behind the life he knows in the desert hoping to find a new oasis in Ohio.

“I don’t chase being average,” Miller said. “It’s something I don’t like being called. I always shoot for excellence and perfection is the goal even though it will never be reached but it’s what I reach for everyday, it’s what I work for.”