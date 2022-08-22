COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A name, image and likeness event featuring Ohio State coaches Ryan Day and Chris Holtmann brought hundreds of donors to The Blackwell on Monday to raise money for Buckeye student athletes who were also in attendance.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars was raised to support OSU student athletes who are clients with The Foundation, Ohio State’s NIL collective nonprofit organization that pays football and basketball players in exchange for working with local charities.

15 student athletes were in attendance, including C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, TreVeyon Henderson and Denzel Burke. Those four Buckeyes were signed to a $550,000 deal to serve as ambassadors for three companies.

You can watch one-on-one interviews with Day, Holtmann and Stroud in the video player above.

A $1,000 donation gave attendees two tickets to the event while a $10,000 donation gave attendees a table for ten, recognition during the dinner and a photo with Day and Holtmann. An exact number for how much was raised has not yet been released but based on how many people attended and nine live auction opportunities, the figure reaches into six figures and potentially higher.

Live auction events

Tour of Woody Hayes Facility and football practice

Tour of the Schottenstein Center and basketball practice

Dinner with four people and Cardale Jones at Jeff Ruby’s

Dinner with four people and Ryan Day at Jeff Ruby’s

Dinner with four people and Chris Holtmann at Jeff Ruby’s

Dinner with four people and Paris Johnson at Jeff Ruby’s

Dinner with four people and TreVeyon Henderson at Jeff Ruby’s

Dinner with four people and Teradja Mitchell, Lathan Ransom and C.J. Hicks at Jeff Ruby’s

50-yard line tickets to the Notre Dame-Ohio State football game