CLEVEALND, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State offensive lineman Thayer Munford wrote a farewell thank you note on Twitter to Buckeye nation after completing his fifth year with the program.

On to the next chapter!! pic.twitter.com/i6oBsuCTUK — Thayer Munford Jr (@TMunford75) January 3, 2022

Munford graduated from Ohio State prior to the 2021 season and expressed how much it meant for him to be the first person in his family to graduate from college.

Thayer Munford became the first person in his family to graduate from college this past weekend. Here's what being an Ohio State grad means to him and advice he has for student-athletes who are working toward getting their diploma right now @TMunford75 pic.twitter.com/ZvtPSnnf97 — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) August 10, 2021

Munford excelled in 2019 and 2020 at offensive tackle but switched to left guard in 2021 to allow Dawand Jones to play tackle.

Munford and Nicholas Petit-Frere, who decided to forgo the Rose Bowl and enter the NFL Draft, were the best offensive tackle duo in 2020 in pass blocking, allowing the lowest quarterback pressure (0.5%) by power 5 OTs.

Lowest pressure % allowed by P5 OTs:



1. Nicholas Petit-Frere, OSU – 0.5%

2. Thayer Munford, OSU – 0.9% pic.twitter.com/NLg41bwSL5 — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) January 7, 2021