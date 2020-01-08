Texas Lineman Donovan Jackson announces Ohio State commitment

For the second time in two days, Ohio State has landed a verbal commitment to the 2021 recruiting class.

Episcopal (TX) offensive lineman Donovan Jackson announced Wednesday he will play at Ohio State next season. Jackson, rated as a 4-star prospect by 247 Sports, chose OSU over offers from Texas A&M and Alabama, among many others. Jackson will play in next year’s Army All-American game and is considered one of the top available offensive tackles in next year’s class. He joins Ohio native Ben Christman as offensive linemen committed to the 2021 class.

Tuesday evening, Ohio State earned a verbal commitment from Cincinnati LaSalle DB Jaylen Johnson, who has had an offer from Ohio State since June. Johnson led LaSalle to the state championship this past season and he is rated as a 3-star defensive back.

Those two commitments lift the total for the 2021 class to 9 pledges. The class ranks 1st in the nation according to 247 Sports, ahead of Notre Dame and Texas. Seven of the nine players committed carry a 4 or 5-star ranking, and that class is led by Pickerington North’s Jack Sawyer. Sawyer, who is recovering from a knee injury suffered this season, is ranked as the 2nd best prospect in the nation for the 2021 class.