GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 28: Garrett Wilson #5 of the Ohio State Buckeyes is tackled by Derion Kendrick #1 of the Clemson Tigers after making a first down catch in the first half during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson made the first big play of the 2019 Fiesta Bowl, making an acrobatic catch to put Ohio State in scoring position.

The play was originally ruled an incomplete pass, but a video replay showed that Wilson got a hand on the ground in bounds before his feet came down outside the lines.

Two Associated Press photos show just how impressive the catch was.

Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson catches a pass over Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)