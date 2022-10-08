EAST LANSING, Mich. (WCMH) — Not that he’s been sick or anything, but if C.J. Stroud needs to break out of a slump, the best medicine appears to be the Michigan State Spartans defense.

Stroud went 15-of-18 for 285 yards and four touchdowns in the first half against Sparty this season, a year after torching MSU for 432 yards and six touchdowns. For good measure, Stroud scored his first collegiate touchdown against Michigan State, on a 48-yard run.

“We want to stay balanced, but we know that Michigan State has had a few issues statistically against the pass,” OSU coach Ryan Day said.

That’s an understatement.

Michigan State finished 115th against the pass in 2021 and entered today’s game 114th for 2022.

Stroud has had just six incompletions against Michigan State in six quarters of play, but deflects any credit to his teammates.

“I’m throwing the best receivers in the country,” Stroud said. “It doesn’t matter who we are playing, I’m confident that those guys can make plays if I get the ball to them.”

Stroud’s touchdowns in today’s games have gone for 19, 69, 51 and 28 yards and has 30 passes of 20 more yards this season, a figure that puts him into the top five nationally.

Some players just click against specific opponents, and Stroud seems to have found his elixir in Michigan State.

“They play physical and hard, so I know I’ll have to be on point to do well against them,” Stroud said. “I had a really good game against them last year, but we all played well. This is a different year and we’re both different teams. I just need to play the way I’m capable of playing and get the ball to my guys.”