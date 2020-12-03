Still recovering from COVID-19, Ryan Day gives updates on Buckeyes

Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during the first half of the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on October 31, 2020 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Coach Ryan Day said watching Ohio State’s game at Michigan State from home on Saturday may just be the hardest three hours of his life.

Day, who spoke Thursday afternoon on his weekly radio show on 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, recently tested positive for COVID-19 and has been isolated from the team since then. The Buckeyes’ game last week at Illinois was canceled, but this week’s game against the Spartans remains on.

It is unknown how many Ohio State players have tested positive, or who they are. Day said the Buckeyes will be a little short-handed for the Michigan State game.

Day said the affected players have not needed any significant medical treatment, although some have experienced symptoms. And he said it has been “good news” on the testing front this week.

Day said he has been resting comfortably while recovering and said he is eager to review video of Thursday’s practice.

In Day’s absence, associate head coach Larry Johnson is filling in.