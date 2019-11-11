Speculation rampant on Young’s return to Buckeyes

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — While Buckeye fans wait to find out when Chase Young will return to the football field, many are speculating on how long the star defensive end will be away from the team.

Last week, Ohio State officials confirmed that Young would not play against Maryland due to a “possible NCAA issue.” Young posted to Twitter that, in 2018, he received a loan from a family friend, which he later repaid in full.

Over the weekend, ESPN reported that Ohio State expected the NCAA to suspend Young for four games. The university would have an opportunity to appeal the NCAA’s ruling.

Dave Ridpath, Ohio University’s former wrestling coach, serves as an associate professor of sports management at OU. Previously, he served in administrative roles with Weber State University and Marshall University, where he worked in the area of compliance.

“It’s kind of sad to think that just something as simple as borrowing money is considered an issue,” he said, of Young’s situation.

Ridpath said he expects the NCAA to consider several factors when determining when Young can return to the team, including who lent him the money, the fact that it was paid back and the fact that Young has been forthcoming with information.

He believes Young will be allowed to play next week when the Buckeyes host Penn State, also due to the business aspect of the star being on the field.

“There’s TV ratings and there’s other things like that,” he said. “Make no mistake, the NCAA does take those things into consideration and I think they’re going to look for a way out, and if they have a way out, they’ll take it. The way out to me is two game.”

If Young misses two games, he will not play this week against Rutgers.

NBC4 attempted to contact an attorney who said he represents Chase Young, as well as the NCAA, for further comments. Our messages have yet to be returned.