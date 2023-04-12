COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State coach Ryan Day will have a news conference at about 11 a.m. Wednesday to preview Saturday’s spring game.

The game will be the first chance for most Buckeyes fans to see quarterbacks Kyle McCord and Devin Brown compete for the spot left vacant by C.J. Stroud.

Aside from quarterback, there are a couple of notable positions to keep an eye on Saturday.

Linebacker injuries

Starting linebacker Steele Chambers will miss the game because of an injury he suffered two weeks ago. Day said he will be back for the season. The other starting linebacker, Tommy Eichenberg, has also been kept out of spring drills. That means several players will have a chance to play against the first-string offense and show they have what it takes to rotate with Chambers and Eichenberg during the season.

One of those players who can fill in at linebacker is Mitchell Melton, who suffered a torn ACL in last year’s spring game. He was impressing defensive coordinator Jim Knowles before that injury and could be used at the “jack” position, a hybrid between linebacker and defensive end. The position was played by Jack Sawyer last year, but he will solely focus on defensive end in 2023. Others looking to stand out include C.J. Hicks, the No. 1 ranked linebacker for the class of 2022, and senior Cody Simon.

Running back

TreVeyon Henderson said last week he feels like himself again and is back to 100% after suffering a broken foot during OSU’s week three game against Toledo but has been kept out of team drills. he will not play in the spring game. The other returning starter, Miyan Williams, has been kept out of spring ball along with Evan Pryor, so Saturday will be an opportunity for rising sophomore Dallan Hayden and linebacker-turned-running back Chip Trayanum to show what they can do.

Spring game information

Parking on the day of the game will be free. Kickoff for the spring game is set for noon.