COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State coach Ryan Day is set to discuss the No. 3 Buckeyes upcoming top-10 showdown against No. 7 Penn State at the Horseshoe on Saturday at noon.

The Buckeyes are coming off 41-7 win over Purdue in which the Buckeyes rushed for more than 150 yards despite three of their running backs being injured. TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams were both unavailable due to injury while Chip Trayanum came out of the game late in the first quarter after taking a hit to his head. After the game, Day said he could not comment on their status.

Quarterback Kyle McCord played well throwing for 276 yards and three touchdowns for a second time in his career, including two to tight end Cade Stover. Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. had another impressive outing with six catches for 105 yards and one touchdown.

The Buckeyes defense did not allow the Boilermakers to score until 30 seconds into the fourth quarter. Prior to that, Ohio State had three different stops inside their own 25-yard line and Purdue missed all three field goals. Ohio State boasts the No. 3 scoring defense in the country holding opponents to 9.67 points per game. Only Penn State (8.0) and Michigan (6.71) rank ahead of the Buckeyes.