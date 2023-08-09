COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State coach Ryan Day spoke Wednesday morning about the Buckeyes’ preseason camp so far and his reaction to Gene Smith’s retirement.

“I couldn’t be any happier for Gene and Sheila,” said Day. “They have poured their soul into Ohio State athletics and the university.”

Day has yet to name a starting quarterback for the Buckeyes, who open the season at Indiana on Sept. 2. “By this time next week, we will have more clarity.”

Aside from quarterback, the most pressing issue on offense is who will block for him. Ohio State must replace both offensive tackles and its center. Senior Josh Fryar and San Diego State transfer Jimmy Simmons are both options to protect the quarterback’s blindside at left tackle.

During fall camp, Day has moved around multiple players at both tackle spots and hopes to solidify positions in the coming weeks. “We are trying to figure out what is the best mixture of right and left,” Day said when looking at the tackle spots on the offensive line. “Nobody has won a position yet.”

Fryar has also taken reps at right tackle, which is looking like a three-way competition between he, sophomore Tegra Tshabola and junior Zen Michalski. Tshabola was a backup guard last year while Michalski was a backup left tackle. Meanwhile, Carson Hinzman and Vic Cutler Jr. are competing at center.

During the news conference, Day confirmed that defensive end Omari Abor had a procedure and is expected to be out for a couple of months. Specifics on his procedure were not shared.

This was also the first time Day spoke to the media since Oregon and Washington joined the Big Ten. He said his sole focus is on Ohio State’s upcoming season and is happy to have Smith around during the transition process until his retirement in July.