COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pickerington Central junior safety Alex “Sonny” Styles announced his commitment to play at Ohio State. Styles is ranked as the top safety in the nation for the 2023 recruiting class and the No. 1 recruit in Ohio.

He’s currently the No. 8 player in the nation, according to 247 Sports.

Styles’ older brother, Lorenzo, is a freshman at Notre Dame and many recruiting insiders thought he would follow his brother to South Bend. However, their father, Lorenzo was a defensive standout for Ohio State in his playing days.

The Buckeyes have now snagged the No. 1 recruit in Ohio for five straight years (Zach Harrison 2019, Paris Johnson Jr. 2020, Jack Sawyer 2021, C.J. Hicks 2022, Sonny Styles 2023). Harrison went to Olentangy Orange, Sawyer went to Pick North and Styles went to Pick Central.

Styles, at 6’4” and 215 pounds, provides a unique physical presence at the safety position. He’s also a talented basketball player whose expressed interest in playing college basketball at the next level.

His Pickerington Central team will play in the Division I Region 3 final next Friday against Upper Arlington.