Watch Sports Director Joe Nugent explain what to know before kickoff with Digital Anchor Rachel Ramsey in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State continues its 2023 season as the Buckeyes host Western Kentucky at 4:00 p.m. inside Ohio Stadium.

Six players will be unavailable for the 6th-ranked Buckeyes, who enter Saturday’s game one spot lower in the Associated Press poll. The unavailable players include:

Watch special Buckeyes coverage with ‘Big Ohio Football Show’ on NBC4

Kyion Grayes (Wide receiver)

Reis Stocksdale (Wide receiver)

Arvell Reese (linebacker)

Zak Herbstreit (Tight end)

Will Smith Jr. (Defensive lineman)

Kourt Williams II (Linebacker)

Starting safety Lathan Ransom is listed as questionable. Junior Cameron Martinez would be his backup at the bandit safety position.

OSU safety Josh Proctor is not listed on the injury report after missing last week’s game against Youngstown State.