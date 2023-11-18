COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes could have one star defender return while another is now ruled out for Saturday afternoon’s final home game.

Safety Lathan Ransom will not be available for Ohio State when they play Minnesota at 4 p.m. at Ohio Stadium. Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg has been upgraded to questionable after missing last week’s game against Michigan State.

The Buckeyes are looking to improve to 11-0 and head to Ann Arbor on Nov. 25 against Michigan with an undefeated record. If OSU and the Wolverines win on Saturday, it will be the second consecutive year the rivals will match-up with 11-0 records.

Ohio State injury report (vs. Minnesota)

Out

7 Kyion Grayes

51 Mike Hall

3 Cam Martinez

94 Jason Moore

8 Lathan Ransom

53 Will Smith Jr.

Questionable

33 Devin Brown

35 Tommy Eichenberg