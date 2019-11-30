Sights and sounds from Saturday’s OSU win over *ichigan

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 30: Robert Landers #67 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates recovering a second quarter fumble while playing the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — While it wasn’t Ohio State’s biggest win of the year, it was a decisive victory.

For the eighth straight time, the Buckeyes beat Michigan in what many call the best rivalry in sports.

RELATED: Buckeyes tame Wolverines, 56-27, improve to 12-0

OSU will now prepare for either Wisconsin or Minnesota in next week’s Big 10 Championship game in Indianapolis. The Buckeyes beat Wisconsin 38-7 on Oct. 26, but didn’t face Minnesota this season.

For now, though, let’s take a deeper dive into Saturday’s win.

Coach Ryan Day on the Buckeyes’ win

Photos from inside The Big House

Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins (2) scores a touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins (2) rushes in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (9) celebrates his 25-yard touchdown reception against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) rolls out to throw against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Ohio State defensive lineman Robert Landers (67) celebrates recovering a Michigan fumble in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) catches a 47-yard pass as Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray (31) defends in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson (2) tries to avoid Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins (2) escapes the tackle of Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Ohio State’s Baron Browning (5), Chase Young (2), linebackers coach Al Washington and head coach Ryan Day celebrate after a 56-27 win against Michigan after an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins runs for a 33-yard touchdown against Michigan in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 30: J.K. Dobbins #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes scores a first quarter touchdown and celebrates with teammate Josh Myers #71 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 30: J.K. Dobbins #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes scores a first quarter touchdown during the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 30: J.K. Dobbins #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs for a first down during the first quarter of the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 30: Chris Olave #17 of the Ohio State Buckeyes scores a first quarter touchdown during the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 30: Chris Olave #17 of the Ohio State Buckeyes scores a first quarter touchdown as Josh Metellus #14 of the Michigan Wolverines gives chase during the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 30: J.K. Dobbins #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs for a first down during as Daxton Hill #30 of the Michigan Wolverines gives chase during the first quarter of the game at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 30: Malik Harrison #39 of the Ohio State Buckeyes recovers the fumble by Shea Patterson #2 of the Michigan Wolverines during the second quarter of the game at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 30: Malik Harrison #39 of the Ohio State Buckeyes recovers the fumble by Shea Patterson #2 of the Michigan Wolverines during the second quarter of the game at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 30: Robert Landers #67 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates recovering a second quarter fumble while playing the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 30: Robert Landers #67 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates recovering a second quarter fumble while playing the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 30: J.K. Dobbins #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes scores a second quarter touchdown while playing the Michigan Wolverines of the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 30: Jeremy Ruckert #88 of the Ohio State Buckeyes makes a second quarter catch while playing the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 30: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks for yards during a second quarter run in front of Kwity Paye #19 of the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 30: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks for yards during a second quarter run in front of Kwity Paye #19 of the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 30: Chris Olave #17 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates his first half touchdown with teammates while playin the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 30: Chris Olave #17 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates his first half touchdown Garrett Wilson #5 while playin the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 30: J.K. Dobbins #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes battles for yards while being tackled by Josh Metellus #14 of the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 30: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts to a first half touchdown by J.K. Dobbins #2 while playing the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 30: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts to a first half touchdown by J.K. Dobbins #2 while playing the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 30: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts to a first half touchdown by J.K. Dobbins #2 while playing the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Chase Young following OSU win over Michigan

Buckeye players on beating Michigan and what comes next

“Carmen Ohio” in The Big House thanks to the Ohio State University Marching Band (and Chase Young, around the 2:00 mark)