Sights and sounds from Saturday’s OSU win over *ichigan

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — While it wasn’t Ohio State’s biggest win of the year, it was a decisive victory.
For the eighth straight time, the Buckeyes beat Michigan in what many call the best rivalry in sports.
OSU will now prepare for either Wisconsin or Minnesota in next week’s Big 10 Championship game in Indianapolis. The Buckeyes beat Wisconsin 38-7 on Oct. 26, but didn’t face Minnesota this season.
For now, though, let’s take a deeper dive into Saturday’s win.