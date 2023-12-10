COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 31 points, Cotie McMahon had 27 and Celeste Taylor had a double-double as No. 12 Ohio State pulled away from No. 25 Penn State in overtime for a 94-84 win in their Big Ten Conference opener on Sunday.

The Nittany Lions were held to four points in the extra session, shooting 1 for 7 with three turnovers. They also lost leading scorer Makenna Marisa, who suffered a leg injury with 1:51 to go and was carried into the locker room.

Sheldon had nine in overtime, combining with McMahon for the first nine points, before Shay Ciezki made two free throws for Penn State with 1:01 to play. The Buckeyes were 3 of 5 from the field and 8 of 12 from the line.

Taylor had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Buckeyes (8-1), who have won eight straight. Sheldon was 13 of 14 from the line but Ohio State was just 26 of 42, with McMahon going 5 of 14.

Marisa scored 28 points and Ciezki 19 for the Nittany Lions (7-3). PSU made 11 of 16 free throws and was 9 of 18 on 3s.

Down nine entering the fourth quarter, Ohio State scored the first 10 points, taking a 69-68 lead on a Rebeka Mikulasikova 3. When Taylor beat the shot clock with a 3, the Buckeyes were up 80-76 with 43.9 seconds to play.

But Marisa made a layup, her eighth-straight point for the Nittany Lions, and Taylor Valladay scored after a turnover to tie it at 80 with 10.8 seconds to play.

The Buckeyes chucked up an airball as time ran out.

Marisa had 18 points at halftime and the Lions made 7 of 9 3-pointers to take a 50-40 lead. Sheldon had 15 for the Buckeyes, who were outscored 24-14 in the second quarter.

Ohio State is home against Grand Valley State on Friday. St. Francis (Pa.) visits Penn State on Sunday.