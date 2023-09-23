COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Seven players will be unavailable for Ohio State’s highly-anticipated showdown against Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. exclusively on NBC4.

Every single starter will be available for the Buckeyes as they face the Irish in South Bend for the first time since 1996. OSU has won five straight against Notre Dame, including last year’s 21-10 victory at Ohio Stadium.

Unavailable Buckeyes

Cameron Martinez (safety)

Kyion Grayes (wide receiver)

Reis Stocksdale (wide receiver)

Arvell Reese (linebacker)

Zak Herbstreit (tight end)

Will Smith Jr. (defensive lineman)

Kourt Williams II (linebacker)

Notre Dame is coached by former Ohio State linebacker Marcus Freeman who led the Buckeyes to four Big Ten titles and consecutive national championship appearances in 2007 and 2008.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day said the Buckeyes are coming into this week with confidence after a 63-10 win over Western Kentucky. Kyle McCord threw three touchdown passes and more than 300 yards, while the running game gained more than 200 yards, including 88 and two touchdowns from TreVeyon Henderson.

The defense added four turnovers and two touchdowns on a fumble forced by Denzel Burke and an interception returned for a touchdown by Jermaine Mathews Jr.

Ohio State-Notre Dame history

2022 – Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10

2015 – Ohio State 44, Notre Dame 28

2005 – Ohio State 34, Notre Dame 20

1996 – Ohio State 29, Notre Dame 16

1995 – Ohio State 45, Notre Dame 26

1936 – Notre Dame 7, Ohio State 2

1935 – Notre Dame 18, Ohio State 13

Buckeyes on NBC4

This is the first of two Ohio State games this season scheduled on NBC4. The Buckeyes will also host Michigan State in primetime at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 11.