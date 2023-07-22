COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Quarterback Kyle McCord and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. were among the seven Buckeyes who took part in a name, image and likeness event at two Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet dealerships Saturday.

The players, who all have cars through their NIL deal with Mark Wahlberg Auto Group, took pictures and signed autographs for fans during the free event.

“Obviously they have a ton of sweet cars and good people, so I think it just worked out perfectly,” McCord said.

What cars are the Buckeyes driving?

Kyle McCord: Mercedes Benz AMG

Marvin Harrison Jr.: Tahoe High Country

Emeka Egbuka: Range Rover Autobiography

Sonny Styles: Audi A7

“It’s definitely good to show love to all the people that support us you know we have a huge fan base,” Styles said. “Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet you know they have a lot of good stuff for us. They have us riding around in some nice rides, so gotta show appreciation for them.”

Those four Buckeyes took part in the meet and greet at the Wahlberg dealership on West Broad Street in Columbus.

The other three Buckeyes, Denzel Burke, J.T. Tuimoloau and Xavier Johnson, met fans at the dealership on Dublin-Granville Road in Worthington.

“It’s pretty cool to interact with the fans on a more personal level,” McCord said. “When we get out there in the fall they’ll be cheering us on and pulling for us hard so it’s cool to meet them.”

Part of the deal also includes the Buckeyes switching their cars for another one whenever they want.

“I’ve tried out a lot of things,” wide receiver Emeka Egbuka said with a smile. “I’m the one switching out cars the probably the most.”

Harrison said driving a cool car is only one part of the equation when it comes to finding the right NIL partnership with a dealership.

“I think just good people that’s first and foremost,” he said. “You want to surround yourself with good people and you kind of develop relationships and connections over time and I think things just come natural.”