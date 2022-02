COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Seven Ohio State Buckeyes have been selected to participate in the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, which will take place March 1-7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Buckeyes who received invitations include:

DL Haskell Garrett

OL Thayer Munford

WR Chris Olave

OL Nicholas Petit-Frere

TE Jeremy Ruckert

DE Tyreke Smith

WR Garrett Wilson

61 Buckeyes have been invited to the combine in the last seven seasons, which is the most of any school in the country.