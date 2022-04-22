COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State forward Seth Towns will be returning to Columbus next season.

Towns’ six-year collegiate career has been riddled with injuries, including a back injury that forced him to miss the entire 2021-22 season. The Northland High School product won Ivy League Player of the Year in 2017-18 with Harvard but missed the next two seasons with recurring knee issues.

He transferred to Ohio State for the 2020-21 season and played 25 games while averaging just 10 minutes a game. Towns was expected to have a bigger impact last season after undergoing back surgery in September, but he was never able to fully recover to get on the court.

The Buckeyes could lose as many as nine players from last year’s squad, so Towns returning is welcome news for OSU coach Chris Holtmann who needs some veteran leadership on what will be a young Buckeyes’ squad.