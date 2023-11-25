ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WCMH) — Ohio State is at Michigan on Saturday, and the Buckeyes are healthy.

In its pregame injury report, Ohio State listed no new starters as being out. And two defensive starters — linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and tackle Mike Hall Jr. — came off the list after not playing last week against Minnesota.

That means Ohio State will play Michigan at noon at the strongest it has been all month, and the stakes are high for their annual game. The Buckeyes are second and the Wolverines third in the College Football Playoff rankings, and both teams are 11-0.

The winner will clinch the Big Ten East and advance to the conference championship game against No. 17 Iowa (10-2) on Dec. 2 in Indianapolis. The loser will have to wait and see whether its regular season was good enough to receive one of the four playoff spots.

Follow NBC4i.com starting at noon for live updates from the game.

Ohio State availability report vs. Michigan

Questionable

None listed

Out

WR Kojo Antwi

WR Kyion Grayes

TE Zak Herbstreit (season)

DL Jason Moore

S Lathan Ransom

DL Will Smith

WR Reis Stocksdale (season)

LB Kourt Williams II (season)

RB Miyan Williams (season)