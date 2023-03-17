See an earlier report on Ohio State spring football practice in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) — Perhaps hoping it brings good luck, Notre Dame picked St. Patrick’s Day to announce the style of uniform the Fighting Irish will wear when they play Ohio State this September.

A social media post Friday on Notre Dame’s football channel read, “Irish Wear Green. Today and on September 23rd.” That’s when the Irish will play the Buckeyes in South Bend, Indiana, for the first time since 1996, in a game that will air on NBC4. A kickoff time has not been announced.

The teams began a two-year series last year at Ohio Stadium, with the Buckeyes winning 21-10.

Notre Dame, whose regular colors are blue and gold, last wore green on Sept. 17 in a 24-17 win over California at Notre Dame Stadium. Here is how the Irish looked in them:

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman leads his team through the tunnel and to the field before an NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and California in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Members of the offensive line take the field for warm ups before an NCAA college football game against California in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Notre Dame running back Chris Tyree (25) tries to hold off the tackle of California cornerback Lu-Magia Hearns III (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Notre Dame running back Chris Tyree (25) runs against California during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Notre Dame safety Brandon Joseph and California wide receiver Mavin Anderson (11) leap for a tipped ball as time expired in the second half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The pass was incomplete. Notre Dame defeated California 24-17.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Notre Dame defensive lineman Jayson Ademilola (57) celebrates a sack against California with defensive lineman Justin Ademilola during the second half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Notre Dame defeated California 24-17.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) picks up a first down in front of California linebacker Myles Jernigan (33) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Notre Dame defeated California 24-17.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne (10) throws against California during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne (10) throws against California during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The Irish have a six-game winning streak when wearing primarily green in football games dating to 2010 — not counting a 2011 loss at Michigan when they wore white jerseys with green numbers.

Ohio State, under fifth-year coach Ryan Day, is in the middle of practice heading into the spring game on April 15 at Ohio Stadium. Before playing the Irish, the Buckeyes will open the season on Sept. 2 at Indiana. Here is the complete schedule:

Sept. 2 : at Indiana

: at Indiana Sept. 9 : Youngstown State

: Youngstown State Sept. 16 : Western Kentucky

: Western Kentucky Sept. 23 : at Notre Dame

: at Notre Dame Oct. 7 : Maryland

: Maryland Oct. 14 : at Purdue

: at Purdue Oct. 21 : Penn State

: Penn State Oct. 28 : at Wisconsin

: at Wisconsin Nov. 4 : at Rutgers

: at Rutgers Nov. 11 : Michigan State

: Michigan State Nov. 18 : Minnesota

: Minnesota Nov. 25: at Michigan