COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) — Perhaps hoping it brings good luck, Notre Dame picked St. Patrick’s Day to announce the style of uniform the Fighting Irish will wear when they play Ohio State this September.
A social media post Friday on Notre Dame’s football channel read, “Irish Wear Green. Today and on September 23rd.” That’s when the Irish will play the Buckeyes in South Bend, Indiana, for the first time since 1996, in a game that will air on NBC4. A kickoff time has not been announced.
The teams began a two-year series last year at Ohio Stadium, with the Buckeyes winning 21-10.
Notre Dame, whose regular colors are blue and gold, last wore green on Sept. 17 in a 24-17 win over California at Notre Dame Stadium. Here is how the Irish looked in them:
The Irish have a six-game winning streak when wearing primarily green in football games dating to 2010 — not counting a 2011 loss at Michigan when they wore white jerseys with green numbers.
Ohio State, under fifth-year coach Ryan Day, is in the middle of practice heading into the spring game on April 15 at Ohio Stadium. Before playing the Irish, the Buckeyes will open the season on Sept. 2 at Indiana. Here is the complete schedule:
- Sept. 2: at Indiana
- Sept. 9: Youngstown State
- Sept. 16: Western Kentucky
- Sept. 23: at Notre Dame
- Oct. 7: Maryland
- Oct. 14: at Purdue
- Oct. 21: Penn State
- Oct. 28: at Wisconsin
- Nov. 4: at Rutgers
- Nov. 11: Michigan State
- Nov. 18: Minnesota
- Nov. 25: at Michigan